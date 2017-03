Jan 22 Oxford Instruments Plc

* In Q3 organic orders and revenues were similar to same period last year

* Andor acquisition made in Q4 last year continues to perform well.

* Now assume that no sales can be made to Russia for remainder of this year and we are also assuming no sales to Russia next year.

* In addition, our forecast of recovery in Japanese market has not yet occurred.

* Now anticipate adjusted profit before tax for current year will be approximately £35 million.