Jan 21 Ryanair :

* Will open 6 new London Stansted routes to Clermont, Cologne, Deauville, Edinburgh, Glasgow Intl and Ponta Delgada

* Will also increase its London Stansted services to Glasgow and Edinburgh from 3 to 4 times daily for winter 2015