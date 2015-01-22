Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Jan 22 Tele2 Ab says:
* Entering into a partnership with dutch Aerea in the Netherlands, thereby broadening their connectivity portfolios.
* Aerea is the SIGFOX network operator for the Netherlands and covers 85 percent of the country.
* The partnership enables IoT services to also be provided over the low-cost, energy-efficient SIGFOX global network, which complements 2G/3G and 4G solutions.Further company coverage: (Reporting By Johan Sennero)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order