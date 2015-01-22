Jan 22 Faroe Petroleum Plc :
* Average full year 2015 production is forecast to be in
range of 8,000-10,000 boepd from all fields
* Total average economic production for full year 2014
towards upper end of guidance at approximately 9,100 boepd
* Faroe continues to seek value-enhancing production
acquisitions, looking to capitalise on market conditions
* Average expected opex of $30 per boe in 2015
* 2015 exploration and appraisal capex is estimated to be
about £95 million pre-tax (£25 million post-tax), development
and production capex about £16 million
* No major investments are expected in 2015 in faroe's
principal producing fields which are expected to continue to
produce at stable rates during year.
* 2015 hedging programme in place with 268,000 bbls of oil
hedged with $90 puts
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)