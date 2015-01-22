Jan 22 Elekta Publ Ab says:

* Plans to introduce MRI-guided radiation therapy system in 2017.

* The first commercial orders are planned to be taken in 2017 with deliveries in 2018, subject to the applicable regulatory clearances.

* Estimates there will be 75 orders and deliveries during the ramp-up phase until 2019. This number includes the systems for the members of the consortium.