Jan 22 Allied Electronics Corporation Ltd (Altron) :

* Headline EPS for financial year ending 28 February 2015 are expected to be more than 40% lower

* Basic EPS for financial year are expected to be more than 50% lower as against previous financial year

* Altron board has implemented a number of significant remediation initiatives to address these matters

* Altron performance hurt by difficult trading conditions, particularly by significant reduction in demand from certain key customers