Jan 22 Kazakhstan Kagazy Ao

* Application to amend its $150 mln fraud claim against its former directors and shareholders to add additional claims of a further $45 mln was yesterday refused by English commercial court

* Permission given at end of November 2014 to add Mrs Sholpan Arip as a defendant has now been set aside

* Mr Justice Leggatt held that KK Plc could not trace proceeds of those transactions directly into hands of defendants

* Intends to apply to court of appeal for permission to appeal judge's finding