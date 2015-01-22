Jan 22 IP Group Plc

* IP Group - portfolio company tissue regenix announces 20 million pounds funding round

* Has agreed to subscribe for 13,157,895 placing shares, representing approximately 2.5 million pounds

* Tissue Regenix Group Plc raised about 20 million pounds (before expenses) at 19 pence per share through a placing of new ordinary shares with both new and existing institutional shareholders

* Following completion of placing, IP Group will hold 13.6 pct of enlarged issued share capital

* Expected that admission to AIM will become effective in respect of, and that dealings on AIM will commence in, placing shares on or around 10 February 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [IPO.L TRX.L]