BRIEF-Quantum Genomics FY operating loss widens at 6.2 million euros
* Operating result for 2016 was a loss of 6.2 million euros ($6.7 million) versus a loss of 4.3 million euros in 2015
Jan 23 Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Ltd
* Acquisition of rights to an anti-coagulant product from Novartis
* Has entered into an agreement with Novartis AG in terms of which it will acquire rights to Mono-Embolex
* Deal for a consideration of $142.3 mln
* Mono-Embolex is a heparin based anti-coagulant sold in same therapeutic category as aspen's Arixtra and Fraxiparine
* Product recorded revenue of 68 mln euro in 2013 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Operating result for 2016 was a loss of 6.2 million euros ($6.7 million) versus a loss of 4.3 million euros in 2015
* FY revenue 9.1 million euros ($9.8 million) versus 8.1 million euros year ago