Jan 23 Jimmy Choo Plc

* FY net revenue growth of 12.0 pct at constant currency to 299.1 mln stg

* FY retail net revenue growth of 15.4 pct at constant currency (8.7 pct at reported rates)

* FY like for like growth of 5.7 pct

* FY wholesale net revenue growth of 6.3 pct at constant rates (1.9 pct at reported rates)