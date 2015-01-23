LPC-Banks line up approx €1.2bn financing on Q-Park sale
LONDON, March 30 Bankers are working on debt packages of around €1.2bn to back a potential sale of Dutch car park operator Q-Park, banking sources said on Thursday.
Jan 23 Serious Fraud Office (SFO):
* Magnus Peterson sentenced to 13 years in prison
* Former head of collapsed hedge fund Weavering macro fixed income fund ltd was found guilty of eight counts of fraud, forgery, false accounting and fraudulent trading earlier this week
* A decision on director disqualification is to be scheduled to a later hearing
* Convicted on Monday, 19 January, following a three month trial
* PIMCO says hires Gregory Hall as managing director, head of private strategies