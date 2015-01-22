BRIEF-United Bancshares, Benchmark Bancorp enter plan of merger on March 22 - SEC filing
* United Bancshares Inc - on March 22 co, Benchmark Bancorp entered into an agreement and plan of merger - SEC filing
Jan 22 Api Group Plc
* API response to "firm intention to make an offer"
* Would like to confirm that there have been no discussions to date relating to offer between Cedar and API board
* Strongly recommends that API shareholders take no action at present and await further developments
* Board will carefully consider its position and a further announcement will be made in due course Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* United Bancshares Inc - on March 22 co, Benchmark Bancorp entered into an agreement and plan of merger - SEC filing
March 22 David Murdock, the 93-year-old billionaire chief executive of Dole Food Co, has reached a $74 million settlement of claims that he shortchanged shareholders in 2013 when he took the produce company private in a $1.2 billion buyout.