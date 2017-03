Jan 23 Enquest Plc

* Enquest plc, trading and operations update

* Renegotiated credit facility covenants, relaxed until mid-2017

* 2014 provisional production of 28,267 boepd, up 17 pct

* 2015 production guidance of between 33,000 boepd and 36,000 boepd

* Alma/Galia and Kraken remain on schedule

* 2015 total group cash capital expenditure programme has been cut further and is anticipated to be in region of $600 mln

* Operating cost per barrel is expected to be reduced by at least 10 pct