UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Jan 23 Beter Bed Holding Nv
* Q4 net revenue rose by 9.7% to 99.6 million (like-for-like: +11.8%).
* 2014 net revenue rose by 1.8% to 363.9 million (like-for-like: +4.8%).
* Q4 EBIT increased from 0.5 million to approximately 10.5 million
* Operating profit is expected to amount to approximately 23.0 million for the full year 2014 Source text for Eikon: ] Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.