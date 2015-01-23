Jan 23 Italtile Ltd

* Headline EPS ("HEPS") from continuing operations will be between 35.5 cents and 36.1 cents, reflecting an increase of between 27% and 29%

* Six month basic EPS from continuing operations will be between 36.3 cents and 36.9 cents, reflecting an increase of between 27% and 29% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: