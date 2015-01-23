UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Jan 23 Italtile Ltd
* Headline EPS ("HEPS") from continuing operations will be between 35.5 cents and 36.1 cents, reflecting an increase of between 27% and 29%
* Six month basic EPS from continuing operations will be between 36.3 cents and 36.9 cents, reflecting an increase of between 27% and 29% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.