Jan 23 Shaft Sinkers Holdings Plc

* Yesterday filed for business rescue in South Africa

* Decision of Shaft Sinkers Pty Ltd to file for business rescue does not affect other South African subsidiaries of company or other members of group

* Procedure has been applied for only in respect of Shaft Sinkers Pty Ltd, a subsidiary of company which holds certain assets and liabilities relating to group's activities in South Africa Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: