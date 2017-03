Jan 23 EMED Mining Public Ltd

* EMED Tartessus Holding Company for Rio Tinto Copper has received formal communication that resolution containing granting of mining permit for project has been signed

* Company is targeting commissioning to commence during Q3 of 2015

* Global mining permit includes approval of restoration plan

* Continues to work with its major stakeholders to finalise financing arrangements for phase 1 development of Proyecto Rio Tinto

* Preparing to start first mining activities during Q2 of 2015