Jan 23 Monitise Plc :

* Confirms that it has received a number of expressions of interest in a range of potential corporate transactions

* Discussions are at a highly preliminary stage and there can be no certainty that any transaction will result

* Also reiterates guidance of 200 million users and £2.50 ARPU by end FY 2018

* Reiterates its expectation to be EBITDA profitable in fy 2016