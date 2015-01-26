UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Jan 26 (Reuters) -
* Byggmax group ab q4 net sales amounted to sek 695.4 m (633.2)
* Byggmax group ab q4 ebit amounted to sek 37.9 m (34.2)
* Says the board of directors proposes a dividend of sek 2.6 (2.3) per share
* Says the strongest month of the quarter was December with the mild weather during the quarter having a positive impact on sales Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.