Jan 26 (Reuters) -

* Byggmax group ab q4 net sales amounted to sek 695.4 m (633.2)

* Byggmax group ab q4 ebit amounted to sek 37.9 m (34.2)

* Says the board of directors proposes a dividend of sek 2.6 (2.3) per share

* Says the strongest month of the quarter was December with the mild weather during the quarter having a positive impact on sales