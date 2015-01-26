Jan 26 Londonmetric Property Plc

* £362.1 million (lmp share) of investment activity of which £344.4 million has been announced previously:

* Retail disposals of £61.6 million at an average exit yield of 6.3%

* Core portfolio is 99.5% occupied with a wault of 12.9 years and only 4.4% of rent due to expire in next five years