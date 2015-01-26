Retailer Ted Baker's profit rises on strong UK, Europe sales
March 23 Fashion retailer Ted Baker reported on Thursday a 4.4 percent rise in annual pretax profit, as retail sales surged in Britain and the rest of Europe by more than 10 percent.
Jan 26 Gowin New Energy Group Ltd
* Discussions regarding funding which are expected to be concluded and announced imminently
* Company's working capital position remains severely constrained
* Cairn Financial Advisers LLP has resigned as company's nominated adviser effective from close of business on 26 February 2015
* Shares will be suspended at 7.30 am on 27 Feb 2015 pursuant to AIM rule 1 if a replacement nominated adviser has not been appointed by that time
* If a replacement nominated adviser has not been appointed within one month of that suspension, admission of company's securities to aim will be cancelled Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
March 23 Britain's Kier Group is on track to meet its full-year expectations, the construction and support services company said on Thursday, as it reported a 4 percent rise in first-half profit and a larger order book.