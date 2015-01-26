Jan 26 Gowin New Energy Group Ltd

* Discussions regarding funding which are expected to be concluded and announced imminently

* Company's working capital position remains severely constrained

* Cairn Financial Advisers LLP has resigned as company's nominated adviser effective from close of business on 26 February 2015

* Shares will be suspended at 7.30 am on 27 Feb 2015 pursuant to AIM rule 1 if a replacement nominated adviser has not been appointed by that time

* If a replacement nominated adviser has not been appointed within one month of that suspension, admission of company's securities to aim will be cancelled Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: