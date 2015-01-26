Jan 26 Aa Plc

* Nick hewitt, a member of mbi team and an executive director of company, is taking an immediate leave of absence due to ill health

* Hewitt will be away obtaining essential medical treatment until further notice but is expected to be absent for at least 3 months

* Nick's role will be covered by martin clarke and myself, supported by senior management team- executive chairman