BRIEF-Teradyne Inc says CEO Mark E. Jagiela's total compensation in 2016 was $5.3 million
* CEO Mark E. Jagiela's total compensation in 2016 was $5.3 million versus $5.3 million in 2015- SEC filing Further company coverage:
Jan 23 Co-Operative Bank Plc
* Entered into a contract with IBM to migrate its IT infrastructure from Co-Operative Group into IBM managed data centres and receive a full suite of managed services
* Bank will pay IBM 93 million pounds to lead and implement transition of these services to IBM data centres
* Bank has also entered into a 10 year managed service contract at a total cost of 275 million pounds and has options to terminate throughout life of contract
* Migration programme will be overseen by an independent third party
* Contract has productivity savings embedded within it that deliver a total of about 40 million pounts of savings in later years compared to current run costs Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [COOBF.PK IBM.N]
By Bruno Federowski SAO PAULO, March 30 Yields paid on Brazilian interest rate futures were barely changed on Thursday after the central bank said it could accelerate rate cuts, all but confirming market expectations of a 100 basis-point reduction next month. In its quarterly inflation report, the central bank said that slower inflation could allow it to step up the pace of rate cuts and help pull the once-booming economy out of its worst recession ever. Investors wer