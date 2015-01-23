MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Mar 26
DUBAI, March 26 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Jan 23 Sports Direct International Plc
* New put option agreement entered
* Termination of put option agreement in relation to 6.6 pct stake in Debenhams Plc
* New put option agreement in relation to a 10.5 pct stake in Debenhams Plc
* Pursuant to terms of put option, Sports Direct will receive a premium, which is payable on expiry of put option.
* Sports Direct is required to transfer cash collateral to cover its obligations under put option
* Investments currently represent a 16.6 per cent interest in Debenhams' ordinary shares
* After taking into account premium it will receive, group's maximum exposure under put option is limited to about 85 million pounds
* Sports direct reiterates its intention to be a supportive stakeholder and create value in interests of both Sports Direct's and Debenhams' shareholders
* Sports Direct does not intend to make an offer for Debenhams and would encourage Debenhams' leadership team to concentrate fully on delivering their strategic plans Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [SPD.L DEB.L]
DUBAI, March 26 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
WASHINGTON, March 24 New orders for U.S.-made capital goods unexpectedly fell in February, but a surge in shipments amid demand for machinery and electrical equipment supported expectations for an acceleration in business investment in the first quarter.