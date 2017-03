Jan 26 Rolls-royce Holdings Plc

* Received a major order from chinese locomotive manufacturer cnr dalian and its local south african consortium for delivery of a total of 232 mtu series 4000 engines

* Total contract value is in range of eur 100m