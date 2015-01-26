Retailer Ted Baker's profit rises on strong UK, Europe sales
March 23 Fashion retailer Ted Baker reported on Thursday a 4.4 percent rise in annual pretax profit, as retail sales surged in Britain and the rest of Europe by more than 10 percent.
Jan 26 Flybe Group Plc
* Q3 2014/15 trading update
* Q3 2.4 pct growth in passenger revenue per seat to £50.23 (Q3 2013/2014 £49.04)
* Passenger revenue reduced by 3.8 pct to £126.8m (q3 2013/2014: £131.8m)*
* Q3 6.1 pct reduction in seat capacity to 2.5m seats (q3 2013/14: 2.7m seats) in line with strategy
* Q3 8.4 pct improvement in aircraft utilisation with block hours per operating aircraft increased from 7.3 hours to 8.0 hours
* Expect to achieve around break-even at pre-tax profit level for full year to march 2015, before items
* Fuel markets are experiencing significant reductions in fuel prices with dollar strengthening against sterling
* Given our hedging profile on both fuel and usd, this will have no beneficial effect on our FY15 and minimal impact on FY16 results
* Expect to achieve around break-even at pre-tax profit level for full year to march 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
March 23 Fashion retailer Ted Baker reported on Thursday a 4.4 percent rise in annual pretax profit, as retail sales surged in Britain and the rest of Europe by more than 10 percent.
March 23 Britain's Kier Group is on track to meet its full-year expectations, the construction and support services company said on Thursday, as it reported a 4 percent rise in first-half profit and a larger order book.