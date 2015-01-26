Jan 26 Flybe Group Plc

* Q3 2014/15 trading update

* Q3 2.4 pct growth in passenger revenue per seat to £50.23 (Q3 2013/2014 £49.04)

* Passenger revenue reduced by 3.8 pct to £126.8m (q3 2013/2014: £131.8m)*

* Q3 6.1 pct reduction in seat capacity to 2.5m seats (q3 2013/14: 2.7m seats) in line with strategy

* Q3 8.4 pct improvement in aircraft utilisation with block hours per operating aircraft increased from 7.3 hours to 8.0 hours

* Expect to achieve around break-even at pre-tax profit level for full year to march 2015, before items

* Fuel markets are experiencing significant reductions in fuel prices with dollar strengthening against sterling

* Given our hedging profile on both fuel and usd, this will have no beneficial effect on our FY15 and minimal impact on FY16 results

* Expect to achieve around break-even at pre-tax profit level for full year to march 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: