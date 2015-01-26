Retailer Ted Baker's profit rises on strong UK, Europe sales
March 23 Fashion retailer Ted Baker reported on Thursday a 4.4 percent rise in annual pretax profit, as retail sales surged in Britain and the rest of Europe by more than 10 percent.
Jan 26 Flybe Group Plc :
* Shares fall 25 percent as results, outlook disappoint
March 23 Britain's Kier Group is on track to meet its full-year expectations, the construction and support services company said on Thursday, as it reported a 4 percent rise in first-half profit and a larger order book.