Jan 27 Koninklijke Philips NV

* Philips reports 4th qtr sales of 6.5 bln euro and operational results of 743 mln euro

* 4th qtr comparable sales declined 2 pct

* FY comparable sales declined 1 pct to 21.4 bln euro

* 4th qtr EBITA, excluding restructuring and acquisition-related charges and other items, amounted to 743 mln euro

* FY proposal to maintain dividend at 0.80 euro per share

* FY EBITA, excluding restructuring and acquisition-related charges and other items, amounted to 1.9 bln euro versus 2.3 bln euro in 2013

* 2014 was a setback in our performance trajectory - CEO

* CEO - remain cautious regarding macroeconomic outlook and expect ongoing volatility of some of our end-markets

* Expect sales growth and EBITA margin improvements in 2015 and beyond - CEO

* Anticipate further incidental costs in 2015 and 2016, mainly in relation to restructuring and separation - CEO

* In discussion with external investors for combined Lumileds and Automotive Lighting Businesses and expects to complete deal in 1st half 2015

* We are tracking 1 percentage point behind on path to achieving each of our 2016 comparable sales growth, EBITA and ROIC group targets - CEO