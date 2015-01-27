BRIEF-Allergan Plc says CEO Brenton Saunders's 2016 total compensation $4.1 mln - SEC Filing
Jan 27 Hansa Medical AB :
* Hansa Medical appoints Göran Arvidson as CFO
* Göran Arvidson will assume his position immediately
WASHINGTON, March 24 House of Representative Ways and Means Committee chairman Kevin Brady said on Friday that following the withdrawal of a healthcare law the Republican agenda would be to move quickly to craft a tax reform bill.