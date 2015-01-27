BRIEF-J C Penney CEO Marvin Ellison's 2016 compensation $9.4 mln vs $12.1 mln in 2015
* J c penney company inc- ceo marvin r. Ellison's 2016 total compensation was $9.4 million versus $12.1 million in 2015 - sec filing
Jan 27 Mercedes-Benz
* Says expanding suv production capacity in the United States
* Says AM General to make R-class in South Bend, Indiana
* Says to use freed-up capacity in Tuscaloosa, Alabama for M-Class, GL-Class, new GLE Coupe production Further company coverage:
SANTIAGO, March 24 The end of a historic strike at Chile's Escondida copper mine, the world's biggest, has left its owner, BHP Billiton, nursing an estimated $1 billion loss and probably in a weaker position for negotiations in a year or so, company and industry insiders said.