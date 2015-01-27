Jan 27 Gem Diamonds Ltd

* Trading update for Q4 2014

* Letseng production 25 525 carats were recovered in Q4 2014 (28 365 carats in Q3 2014)

* Average value of $2 140 per carat being achieved in Q4 2014 (us$ 2 603* per carat in q3 2014)

* A 299.3 carat yellow diamond was recovered and extracted at rough valuation during period

* At ghaghoo total of 10 167 carats were recovered during commissioning up to period end

* In total for year, Leteng paid dividends of $ 92.0 million of which $ 57.9 million flowed to gem diamonds

* Remains on track to declare a maiden dividend to shareholders following its final results announcement in march 2015

* During Q4 diamond market saw a weakening of prices following a year of price growth. This trend may continue into Q1 of 2015

* Sees FY 2015 waste tonnes mined (mt) 20 mt - 22 mt

* Sees FY 2015 waste tonnes mined (mt) 20 mt - 22 mt

* Sees FY 2015 carats recovered (kct) 100 kct - 105 kct