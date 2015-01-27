BRIEF-MSCI CEO Henry Fernandez's FY 2016 total compensation was $22.2 mln vs $6.4 mln in FY 2015 - SEC Filing
* CEO Henry Fernandez's FY 2016 total compensation was $22.2 million versus $6.4 million in FY 2015 - SEC Filing
Jan 27 Sparebank 1 Bv
* Says to make NOK 50 million q4 writedown on a single loan
* Says the loan had been highlighted as high-risk in Q3 report and that the recent Swiss franc surge made the bank decide to book the loss
* Says 2014 earnings will still be ahead of 2013 despite increased writedowns Further company coverage: (Reporting By Terje Solsvik)
* CEO Henry Fernandez's FY 2016 total compensation was $22.2 million versus $6.4 million in FY 2015 - SEC Filing
* Consolidated HCI Holdings Corporation announces sale of its remaining investment properties