Jan 27 Sparebank 1 Bv

* Says to make NOK 50 million q4 writedown on a single loan

* Says the loan had been highlighted as high-risk in Q3 report and that the recent Swiss franc surge made the bank decide to book the loss

* Says 2014 earnings will still be ahead of 2013 despite increased writedowns Further company coverage: (Reporting By Terje Solsvik)