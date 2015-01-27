Jan 27 FCA :
* FCA has reached an agreement with Affinion International
Limited and 11 high street banks and credit card issuers,
following voluntary negotiations
* Has not conducted a formal investigation in this matter
* While an agreement has been reached, it must be voted on
by eligible customers and formally approved by high court before
compensation can be paid
* Agreement will pave way for customers to claim
compensation if they have concerns about way that card security
products with following product names were sold to them
* Total amount of compensation paid out will depend on how
many eligible customers decide that they wish to claim
compensation and length of time they held product
* Compensation is expected to be paid later this year