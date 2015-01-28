UPDATE 3-Investors find some relief in Next's chilly outlook
* Shares rise up to 9.3 pct (Adds detail, CEO comment, updates shares)
Jan 28 Gulfsands Petroleum Plc
* Estimated minimum capital expenditure commitments for 2015 of approximately $2.5 million
* Estimated current liabilities less receivables of approximately $7.5 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)
* Shares rise up to 9.3 pct (Adds detail, CEO comment, updates shares)
March 23 Britain's move to leave the European Union is delaying major UK infrastructure projects from tower blocks and power stations to new roads and rail lines, construction and services company Kier Group said on Thursday.