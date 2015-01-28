Jan 28 Fresnillo Plc

* Full-year silver production (including Silverstream) of 45.0 mln ounces, up 4.9 pct versus. 2013 and ahead of 43.0 mln ounces guidance

* Full-year attributable gold production of 596,000 ounces, in line with revised guidance of 590,000 ounces

* 4th qtr gold production of 173,000 ounces up 77.4 percent versus 4th qtr 2013 due to Herradura being fully operational

* On track to reach 2018 production target of 65 mln ounces silver and 750,000 ounces gold

* Sees 2015 silver production expected to be in range of 45-47 mln ounces including 3.5 mln ounces from Silverstream

* Sees 2015 gold production expected to be in range of 670,000-685,000 ounces

* 2015 exploration budget of approximately $170 million

* In 2015, average silver ore grade at Saucito is expected to be around 290 g/t Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: