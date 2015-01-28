UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
(Repeats to additional alert)
Jan 28 Qliro Group Publ Ab
* Q4 Net sales, excluding divested operations, increased by 15%, amounting to sek 1,649.6 (1,438.7) million
* Q4 Operating profit, exkluding divested operations, non-recurring items and Qliro financial services amounted to SEK 21.9 million (25.0)
* Qliro says no dividend for fiscal year 2014 Source text for Eikon: [ID:here ] Further company coverage: (Reporting By Oskar von Bahr)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.