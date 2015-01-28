METALS-London copper faces weekly drop as supply concerns ease
MELBOURNE, March 24 London copper was on Friday set to drop 2 percent for the week, with striking union members agreeing to return to work at the world's top copper mine, in Chile.
Jan 28 Petroceltic International Plc :
* Board recommends shareholders vote against Worldview resolutions and in favour of company resolutions
* EGM will be held on 25 February 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)
MELBOURNE, March 24 London copper was on Friday set to drop 2 percent for the week, with striking union members agreeing to return to work at the world's top copper mine, in Chile.
NEW DELHI, March 24 The Carlyle Group has acquired a minority stake in Indian logistics firm Delhivery, while existing investor hedge fund Tiger Global also raised its stake, for a combined investment of more than $100 million, the buyout fund said on Friday.