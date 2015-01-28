Jan 28 Investor AB

* Proposes dividend of sek 9.00 per share (8.00)

* Net asset value amounted to SEK 260,963 m. (SEK 343 per share) on December 31, 2014, corresponding to a change of 6 percent.

* On January 28, 2015, the Board of Directors announced the appointment of Johan Forssell as new President and CEO of Investor as of May 12, 2015.

* Consolidated net profit for the year, which includes unrealized change in value, was SEK 50,688 m. compared to SEK 45,106 m. for 2013.