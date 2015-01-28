Jan 28 Investor AB
* Proposes dividend of sek 9.00 per share (8.00)
* Net asset value amounted to SEK 260,963 m. (SEK 343 per
share) on December 31, 2014, corresponding to a change of 6
percent.
* On January 28, 2015, the Board of Directors announced the
appointment of Johan Forssell as new President and CEO of
Investor as of May 12, 2015.
* Consolidated net profit for the year, which includes
unrealized change in
value, was SEK 50,688 m. compared to SEK 45,106 m. for 2013.
