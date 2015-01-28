BRIEF-Lar Espana proposes FY 2016 dividend payment
* Proposes FY 2016 dividend of 0.038 euro ($0.0409) per share gross
Jan 28 Ratos Ab
* Says the Ragnar Soderbergs foundation raises stake to 17 percent of votes, 9.2 percent of share capital Further company coverage: (Reporting By Bjorn Rundstrom)
* Proposes FY 2016 dividend of 0.038 euro ($0.0409) per share gross
SHANGHAI, March 24 China stocks rose on Friday as strong gains in the infrastructure sector offset concerns over tightening liquidity in the country's banking system, increased regulation and fresh curbs on property investment.