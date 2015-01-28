UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Jan 28 Pendragon Plc :
* King Arthur Holdings Sarl, a co in which the group has a 5 pct investment, has today completed the sale of its only subsidiary, King Arthur Properties Sarl
* Expects to receive in the region of 24 mln stg in respect of its original 10 mln stg investment, resulting in an estimated non-underlying profit of 14 mln stg
* Investment had been returning an underlying dividend income of 1.1 pound per annum
* The proceeds will be applied to the reduction of debt Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.