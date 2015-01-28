Jan 28 Sacoil Holdings Ltd :

* Lagia oilfield first phase completion

* Phase 2 operations to commence by June 2015, installation of steam facilities and drilling of up to 5 additional wells

* Is confident that targeted average production of 350 barrels of oil a day will be achievable from the five wells