BRIEF-Zephyro-led consortium is provisionally ranked first in 81 mln euro tender lot
* Said on Thursday that its consortium is first in the provisional ranking of the tender for lot 3 of Convenzione SORESA in Campania
Jan 28 Redefine Properties Ltd
* Acquisition by Redefine of Leaf Property Fund Proprietary Limited
* Effective date of acquisition is 1 March 2015
* Leaf Property's commercial property assets are valued at approximately r3.7 billion
* Redefine will acquire all linked units and claims against Leaf Property Fund for a purchase consideration comprising an amount of r3,687,200,000 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Said on Thursday that its consortium is first in the provisional ranking of the tender for lot 3 of Convenzione SORESA in Campania
VIENNA, March 24 Austrian gambling group Novomatic is considering an initial public offering (IPO), its chief executive said in an interview published on Friday, two weeks after sources told Reuters it was working on a potential listing.