Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Jan 28 Hiq International Ab
* Hiq international ab says proposes to annual general meeting that a dividend of sek 2.60 per share is distributed to shareholders
* Says net sales 2014 total sek 1,378.8 (1,305.1) million and operating profit (ebit) is sek 147.4 (138.9) million, which is equivalent to a margin of 10.7 (10.6) per cent.
* Says net sales in q4 total sek 389.2 (348.3) million and operating profit (ebit) is sek 48.4 (40.5) million. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Bjorn Rundstrom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order