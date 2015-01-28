Jan 28 Clicks Group Ltd

* Group turnover up 13.9% for 20 weeks to 18 January 2015

* Total retail sales, including clicks, body shop and musica, increased by 9.6% and by 7.1% on a comparable store basis

* Clicks group increased sales by 13.9% to R8.2 billion in 20 weeks to 18 january 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: