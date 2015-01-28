Jan 28 Sasol announces plan to respond to the low oil price environment Certain decisive measures have been agreed to and are being implemented Identifying opportunities for additional cash savings targeted over next 30 months Has decided to delay final investment decision on its large-scale, gas-to-liquids (gtl) plant in Louisiana Focus areas are capital portfolio phasing and reductions, capital restructuring, working capital improvements, margin enhancement Cash flow improvements actioned in terms of response plan will be over and above current target of at least 4 billion rand in sustainable cost savings by 2016 Is proceeding with construction of ethane cracker and derivatives complex in Louisiana Source text for Eikon: (Full Story) Further company coverage: SOLJ.J ))