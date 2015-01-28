UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Jan 28 Unibail-rodamco
* Unibail-Rodamco SE : full-year results 2014
* Net recurring results reached 1,068 mn, up by +8.3 pct
* Recurring EPS at 10.92, up +6.8 pct
* Will propose to the annual general meeting (agm) to declare a dividend of 9.60 per share in cash for 2014
* Dividend represents an increase of +7.9 pct from 2013 and an 88 pct pay-out ratio of net recurring result, up from 87 pct last year
* FY retail segment, footfall increased by +1.5 pct and tenant sales in the group's shopping centres for the year 2014 grew by +2.7 pct
* Expects the underlying recurring earnings per share to grow by between +6 pct and +8 pct
* Recurring earnings are expected to reach 10.15 to 10.35 per share in 2015
* For the 2016-2019 raises outlook for the compound annual growth rate of its recurring earnings per share, from between +5 pct and +7 pct previously, to between +6 pct and +8 pct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.