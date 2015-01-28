BRIEF-Gongwin Biopharm Holdings says no dividend for 2016
March 24 Gongwin Biopharm Holdings Co Ltd : * Says no dividend for 2016 Source text in Chinese: https://goo.gl/gIz0z4 Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
Jan 28 Karolinska Development Ab says
* CEO Bruno Lucidi leaves the company.
* Lucidi is replaced by deputy CEO Terje Kalland until a new, permanent CEO is appointed.
* "The Board of Directors recognizes that the Board and Bruno Lucidi are of different opinions regarding the implementation of the company's strategy, which is the reason for Bruno Lucidi leaving the company", says chairman Bo Jesper Hansen. Further company coverage: (Reporting By Bjorn Rundstrom)
March 24 Level Biotechnology Inc: * Says it will pay cash dividend of T$1.9 per share for 2016 Source text in Chinese: https://goo.gl/482iP7 Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)