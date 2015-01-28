Jan 28 GlaxoSmithKline Plc :

* Regulatory update

* Received clearance from European Commission of its proposed three-part transaction with Novartis

* GSK has agreed to sell its meningitis vaccines, Nimenrix and Mencevax, on a global basis

* GSK will also divest two small novartis bivalent vaccines for protection against diphtheria and tetanus in Italy and Germany

* Clearance relates to acquisition of Novartis's vaccines business, creation of a consumer healthcare JV and divestment to Novartis of GSK's marketed oncology portfolio, related research and development and rights to two pipeline AKT inhibitors