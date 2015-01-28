Jan 28 GlaxoSmithKline Plc :
* Regulatory update
* Received clearance from European Commission of its
proposed three-part transaction with Novartis
* GSK has agreed to sell its meningitis vaccines, Nimenrix
and Mencevax, on a global basis
* GSK will also divest two small novartis bivalent vaccines
for protection against diphtheria and tetanus in Italy and
Germany
* Clearance relates to acquisition of Novartis's vaccines
business, creation of a consumer healthcare JV and divestment to
Novartis of GSK's marketed oncology portfolio, related research
and development and rights to two pipeline AKT inhibitors
