UPDATE 3-Investors find some relief in Next's chilly outlook
* Shares rise up to 9.3 pct (Adds detail, CEO comment, updates shares)
Jan 29 Paypoint Plc
* Q3 overall transactions processed for quarter were 216.9 million, up 5 pct on 205.6 million
* Q3 revenues of 58 million pounds were up 2 pct on last year
* Romanian bill payments continued to grow strongly
* In Romania processed 13.8 million bill payments in period, up 27 pct on last year
* Sees results for full year to March 2015 within range of market expectations, despite lower than expected energy volumes in Q3 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
March 23 Britain's move to leave the European Union is delaying major UK infrastructure projects from tower blocks and power stations to new roads and rail lines, construction and services company Kier Group said on Thursday.