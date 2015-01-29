Jan 29 Paypoint Plc

* Q3 overall transactions processed for quarter were 216.9 million, up 5 pct on 205.6 million

* Q3 revenues of 58 million pounds were up 2 pct on last year

* Romanian bill payments continued to grow strongly

* In Romania processed 13.8 million bill payments in period, up 27 pct on last year

* In Romania processed 13.8 million bill payments in period, up 27 pct on last year during Q3

* Sees results for full year to March 2015 within range of market expectations, despite lower than expected energy volumes in Q3 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: