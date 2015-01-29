Jan 29 Great Portland Estates Plc

* Portfolio valuation up 5.2 pct, 10.3 pct and 19.9 pct over 3, 6 and 12 months respectively

* Rental value growth of 3.0 pct (2.9 pct west end offices, 3.9 pct west end retail) over 3 months, 11.2 pct over 12 months

* Outlook remains positive; we can expect higher rates of rental growth compared to last year;